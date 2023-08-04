David Levene promoted at talkTV
talkTV has promoted David Levene to the position of assistant editor at Jeremy Kyle Live, where he deals with the day to day editorial content of the show, talent management, as well as all the different parts of the show itself from graphics to scripts. Prior to this, David was a senior producer on the same show – Jeremy Kyle Live – talkTV.
