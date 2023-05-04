Alya Zayed promoted to executive editor at MyLondon
MyLondon has appointed Alya Zayed as executive editor to focus on editorial direction and content procurement. Alya previously served as content editor on the Reach local newspaper website. She can be found tweeting @alya_zayed.
