Amy Denman joins Mirror Online as Assistant Showbiz Editor

Mirror Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
Mirror Online has appointed Amy Denman as assistant showbiz editor. She will be reporting and editing celebrity news and is open to any opportunities for celebrity interviews and events.

Amy joins from her weekend associate editor role at OK! Online, and has also previously served as digital reporter for OK! Magazine.

 

