 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Anna Jay moves to Courier Media

Courier magazine
By Siergiej Miloczkin
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Courier Media has appointed Anna Jay as photography director at Courier magazine, a bi-monthly London-based publication covering stories of modern business. Prior to this, Anna was the art director at Refinery29 UK.

Anna Jay Courier Refinery29 (UK)

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Anna Jay
  • Courier
    8 contacts
  • Refinery29
    15 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login