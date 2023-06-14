 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Anna Willis to join MyLondon from Essex Live

MyLondon
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

MyLondon has appointed Anna Willis as a multimedia reporter, starting in July. Anna is currently a reporter at Essex Live where she has worked for nearly two years. She can be found tweeting @annawillis101.

Anna Willis Essex Live MyLondon

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Anna Willis
  • Essex Live
    10 contacts
  • MyLondon
    34 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login