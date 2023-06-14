Anna Willis to join MyLondon from Essex Live
MyLondon has appointed Anna Willis as a multimedia reporter, starting in July. Anna is currently a reporter at Essex Live where she has worked for nearly two years. She can be found tweeting @annawillis101.
