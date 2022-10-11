Armani Syed becomes a Reporter for TIME magazine
TIME magazine has appointed Armani Syed as a reporter. Armani will be covering world affairs across a number of general beats but she has a particular focus on furthering the publication’s coverage of global culture (literature, film, art, and music etc from around the world.)
Armani joined on 3 October from her junior lifestyle reporter role at Insider UK, and has also previously served as a freelance journalist.
