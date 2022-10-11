 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Armani Syed becomes a Reporter for TIME magazine

TIME magazine
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
35 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

TIME magazine has appointed Armani Syed as a reporter. Armani will be covering world affairs across a number of general beats but she has a particular focus on furthering the publication’s coverage of global culture (literature, film, art, and music etc from around the world.)

Armani joined on 3 October from her junior lifestyle reporter role at Insider UK, and has also previously served as a freelance journalist.

Armani Syed Insider UK Time Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Armani Syed
  • Insider UK
    24 contacts
  • TIME magazine
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login