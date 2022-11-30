Joanna Plucinska starts as European airlines and travel correspondent at Reuters

Reuters has appointed Joanna Plucinska as European airlines and travel correspondent, based in London. She will be covering airlines, the travel market, tourism, aviation, sustainability and travel trends, and work with the team of reporters covering aerospace and the commercialization of space as well as the broader transport team.

Joanna has spent the last four years working as a political and general news correspondent for Reuters in Poland. Prior to this she worked in Hong Kong for TIME and later in Brussels reporting on EU tech policy for POLITICO Europe. She can be found tweeting @joannaplucinska.