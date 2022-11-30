 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Joanna Plucinska starts as European airlines and travel correspondent at Reuters

Reuters
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Joanna Plucinska as European airlines and travel correspondent, based in London. She will be covering airlines, the travel market, tourism, aviation, sustainability and travel trends, and work with the team of reporters covering aerospace and the commercialization of space as well as the broader transport team.

Joanna has spent the last four years working as a political and general news correspondent for Reuters in Poland. Prior to this she worked in Hong Kong for TIME and later in Brussels reporting on EU tech policy for POLITICO Europe. She can be found tweeting @joannaplucinska.

 

 

Joanna Plucinska Reuters

