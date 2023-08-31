 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Becky Bowden joins OK! as a freelance digital reporter

OK!
By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

OK! has appointed Becky Bowden as a freelance digital reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment. Becky also works as a copywriter and edits her blog, LifeStyleLinked. She can be found tweeting @LifeStyleLinked.

