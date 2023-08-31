Becky Bowden joins OK! as a freelance digital reporter
OK! has appointed Becky Bowden as a freelance digital reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment. Becky also works as a copywriter and edits her blog, LifeStyleLinked. She can be found tweeting @LifeStyleLinked.
Recent news related to LifeStyleLinked or OK! Online
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Becky Bowden
-
LifeStyleLinked
1 contacts
-
OK! Online
29 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story