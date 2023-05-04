 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Kenzi Devine joins Reach

Reach plc
By Martina Losi
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach has appointed Kenzi Devine as celebrity & entertainment writer across OK!, OK Onlinenew! magazine and Notebook. Kenzi will be covering showbusiness, entertainment, celebrity and lifestyle.

Kenzi joined in May from her showbusiness reporter role at MailOnline. She can be reached @kenzidevine.

Kenzi Devine Notebook OK! OK! Online Reach plc

