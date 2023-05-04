Kenzi Devine joins Reach
Reach has appointed Kenzi Devine as celebrity & entertainment writer across OK!, OK Online, new! magazine and Notebook. Kenzi will be covering showbusiness, entertainment, celebrity and lifestyle.
Kenzi joined in May from her showbusiness reporter role at MailOnline. She can be reached @kenzidevine.
Recent news related to MailOnline, new! magazine, Notebook, OK! or OK! Online
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kenzi Devine
-
MailOnline
200 contacts
-
new! magazine
21 contacts
-
Notebook
16 contacts
-
OK!
41 contacts
-
OK! Online
26 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story