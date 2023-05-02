Bel Trew named chief international correspondent at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Bel Trew as chief international correspondent. Soon to be based in Europe reporting on Ukraine and global stories, Bel previously served as international correspondent on the ESI Media news web site. She can be found tweeting @Beltrew.
