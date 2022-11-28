Beril Naz Hassan moves to Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Beril Naz Hassan as a digital journalist, covering lifestyle, culture and trends.
Prior to this, Beril was a digital SEO journalist at Metro.co.uk.
