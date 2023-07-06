Bloomberg appointment for Tom Metcalf
Bloomberg has appointed Tom Metcalf to the role of managing editor of EMEA finance & investing in London.
Tom moves from his former Bloomberg role as team leader of UK and Middle East finance coverage, and will now oversee a team of 25 reporters and editors across the EMEA, covering finance and investing in the region. He can be followed on Twitter @tommetcalf123.
