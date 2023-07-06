 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bloomberg appointment for Tom Metcalf

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg has appointed Tom Metcalf to the role of managing editor of EMEA finance & investing in London.

Tom moves from his former Bloomberg role as team leader of UK and Middle East finance coverage, and will now oversee a team of 25 reporters and editors across the EMEA, covering finance and investing in the region. He can be followed on Twitter @tommetcalf123.

