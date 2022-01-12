Bloomberg hires Dawn Lim
Bloomberg has appointed Dawn Lim to the role of reporter in New York.
Dawn moves from her previous role at The Wall Street Journal, and will be covering Blackstone, Carlyle and other publicly listed PE firms. She can be followed on Twitter @dawnmlim.
Recent news related to Bloomberg News (UK) or The Wall Street Journal (UK)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Dawn Lim
-
Bloomberg News (UK)
345 contacts
-
The Wall Street Journal (UK)
144 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story