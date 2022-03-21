Bloomberg hires Neil Munshi
Bloomberg has appointed Neil Munshi to the role of editor in Lagos, starting in two weeks.
Neil has left his role as West Africa correspondent for the FT, and can be followed on Twitter @neiLmunshi.
