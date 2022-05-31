Bloomberg hires Patpicha Tanakasempipat
Bloomberg has appointed Patpicha Tanakasempipat to the role of Thailand reporter in Bangkok.
Patpicha moves from her previous role at Reuters, and will be reporting on Thai politics, business, healthcare, tourism, commodities, technology, and climate change. She can be followed on Twitter @patpichatan.
Recent news related to Bloomberg UK or Reuters
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Patpicha Tanakasempipat
-
Bloomberg UK
349 contacts
-
Reuters
454 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story