Bloomberg hires Sabah Meddings
Bloomberg has appointed Sabah Meddings to the role of UK business reporter, starting October 31st.
Sabah will be leaving her current role as chief business correspondent at The Sunday Times and can be followed on Twitter @sabahmeddings.
