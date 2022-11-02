Sabah Meddings joins Bloomberg
Bloomberg has appointed Sabah Meddings as UK business reporter.
Sabah leaves her previous role as chief business correspondent at The Sunday Times as reported on in September, and can be followed on Twitter @sabahmeddings.
