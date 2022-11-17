Bloomberg launches Bloomberg UK Wealth
Bloomberg UK has launched Bloomberg UK Wealth, which will focus on personal finance, aimed at UK consumers. It will feature wealth news from the UK and around the globe aimed at Bloomberg’s UK audience.
In addition to this it will also include podcasts, newsletters, a property section featuring regular assessments of the UK housing market, and a column on the world of prime property markets. It will also provide video content and data-driven features and charts.
