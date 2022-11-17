 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bloomberg launches Bloomberg UK Wealth

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
3 hours ago
Bloomberg UK has launched Bloomberg UK Wealth, which will focus on personal finance, aimed at UK consumers. It will feature wealth news from the UK and around the globe aimed at Bloomberg’s UK audience.

In addition to this it will also include podcasts, newsletters, a property section featuring regular assessments of the UK housing market, and a column on the world of prime property markets. It will also provide video content and data-driven features and charts.

 

Bloomberg UK Bloomberg UK Wealth

