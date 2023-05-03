 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Bloomberg Originals launches six new programs

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg will debut six original programs in the second quarter of 2023 on its Bloomberg Originals streaming service.

The roll out follows the launch of Bloomberg Originals at the start of the year and the programmes will cover a range subjects, such as AI and the intersection of sports and business.

The programmes and their launch dates are as follows: AI IRL (19 April ); Bloomberg Investigates (26 April); Odd Lots (1 May); Next In Sports (31 May); The Circuit With Emily Chang (8 June); Exponentially (13 July).

Bloomberg

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bloomberg UK
    435 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login