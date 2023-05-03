Bloomberg Originals launches six new programs

Bloomberg will debut six original programs in the second quarter of 2023 on its Bloomberg Originals streaming service.

The roll out follows the launch of Bloomberg Originals at the start of the year and the programmes will cover a range subjects, such as AI and the intersection of sports and business.

The programmes and their launch dates are as follows: AI IRL (19 April ); Bloomberg Investigates (26 April); Odd Lots (1 May); Next In Sports (31 May); The Circuit With Emily Chang (8 June); Exponentially (13 July).