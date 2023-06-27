Bloomberg role change for Sam Unsted
Bloomberg has appointed Sam Unsted to the role of markets editor on the Markets Today team.
Sam leaves his previous role at Bloomberg as European equities editor and will be mostly covering the UK, as well as working on markets blogs, radio, and television. He can be followed on Twitter @SamUnsted.
