 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Bloomberg role change for Sam Unsted

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg has appointed Sam Unsted to the role of markets editor on the Markets Today team.

Sam leaves his previous role at Bloomberg as European equities editor and will be mostly covering the UK, as well as working on markets blogs, radio, and television. He can be followed on Twitter @SamUnsted.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sam Unsted
  • Bloomberg Markets
    8 contacts
  • Bloomberg Radio
    18 contacts
  • Bloomberg UK
    442 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login