Bloomberg Television show launches

Bloomberg Television is releasing two shows, ‘Bloomberg Triple Take’, which launched on Monday, and ‘Bloomberg Crypto’ which will premiere on 15 March.

‘Bloomberg Triple Take’ will discuss one issue affecting global markets and the economy and split it into three angles from Bloomberg anchors, whilst ‘Bloomberg Crypto’ will focus on cryptocurrency.

‘Bloomberg ETF IQ’ will also return to the network, with a focus on the latest news in the global exchange traded funds space.