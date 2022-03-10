 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Bloomberg Television show launches

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg Television is releasing two shows, ‘Bloomberg Triple Take’, which launched on Monday, and ‘Bloomberg Crypto’ which will premiere on 15 March.

‘Bloomberg Triple Take’ will discuss one issue affecting global markets and the economy and split it into three angles from Bloomberg anchors, whilst ‘Bloomberg Crypto’ will focus on cryptocurrency.

‘Bloomberg ETF IQ’ will also return to the network, with a focus on the latest news in the global exchange traded funds space.

Bloomberg Television

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bloomberg News (UK)
    343 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login