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News / Consumer

Bob Harris steps down from BBC Radio 2

By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris has stepped down as host of Radio 2 Country and Sounds of the 70s due to ill health.

Bob’s career in broadcast has spanned nearly 56 years, working in landmark roles for BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 1BBC 6 Music and television including BBC music show Old Grey Whistle Test.

Bob presented his last episode of Sounds of the 70s on 8 March, and his last Radio 2 Country Show on 2 April. Shaun Keaveny will officially take over as host of Sounds of the 70s each Sunday, in addition to hosting the Radio 2 Rock Show.

BBC Radio 2 Bob Harris

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