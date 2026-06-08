Bob Harris steps down from BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris has stepped down as host of Radio 2 Country and Sounds of the 70s due to ill health.

Bob’s career in broadcast has spanned nearly 56 years, working in landmark roles for BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music and television including BBC music show Old Grey Whistle Test.

Bob presented his last episode of Sounds of the 70s on 8 March, and his last Radio 2 Country Show on 2 April. Shaun Keaveny will officially take over as host of Sounds of the 70s each Sunday, in addition to hosting the Radio 2 Rock Show.