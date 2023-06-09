 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Cameron Clark promoted to head of social editorial at Metro

Metro.co.uk
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro.co.uk has appointed Cameron Clark as head of social editorial to focus on overseeing all social media content.

Cameron has previously served as deputy head of social for the DMG Media national newspaper. He can be found tweeting @Cameron_W_Clark.

Cameron Clark DMG Media Metro.co.uk

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Cameron Clark
  • Metro.co.uk
    136 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login