Cameron Clark promoted to head of social editorial at Metro
Metro.co.uk has appointed Cameron Clark as head of social editorial to focus on overseeing all social media content.
Cameron has previously served as deputy head of social for the DMG Media national newspaper. He can be found tweeting @Cameron_W_Clark.
