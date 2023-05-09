Carl Stroud joins Smoking Gun

Smoking Gun has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Carl Stroud as head of media.

He brings an understanding of how newsrooms operate, following two decades as a reporter and editor on national titles. This encompassed a 10-year career across both print and digital platforms at The Sun, which culminated in the role of website editor. Since then he has held a range of news consultancy and PR agency roles.

At Smoking Gun, Carl will drive the newsmaking and storytelling functions while leading on media strategy.