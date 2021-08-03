 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cassie Powney leaves Cosmopolitan to go freelance

By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago


Cosmopolitan’s beauty editor Cassie Powney has gone freelance. Cassie has over 13 years industry experience and has written for titles including the Daily Express, Fabulous, Closer, Good Housekeeping, The Debrief, ELLE, Red, Harper’s Bazaar and Thefuturelaboratory.com.

Cassie would like to hear from beauty PRs and brands regarding launches and is available for commissions in beauty, lifestyle and parenting, as well as freelance shifts, copywriting and brand consultancy. Cassie can be found tweeting @cassiepowney.

