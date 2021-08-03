Cassie Powney leaves Cosmopolitan to go freelance

Cosmopolitan’s beauty editor Cassie Powney has gone freelance. Cassie has over 13 years industry experience and has written for titles including the Daily Express, Fabulous, Closer, Good Housekeeping, The Debrief, ELLE, Red, Harper’s Bazaar and Thefuturelaboratory.com.

Cassie would like to hear from beauty PRs and brands regarding launches and is available for commissions in beauty, lifestyle and parenting, as well as freelance shifts, copywriting and brand consultancy. Cassie can be found tweeting @cassiepowney.