Cat Olley goes freelance following her role as Acting Features Editor at ELLE Decoration

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Following her role as acting features editor at ELLE Decoration, Cat Olley has gone freelance and writes about design and interiors, as well as travel and culture with a strong design angle. She is available for editorial and copywriting work and welcomes relevant press releases. She can be contacted via cat@catolley.co.uk.

