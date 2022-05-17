Cat Olley goes freelance following her role as Acting Features Editor at ELLE Decoration
Following her role as acting features editor at ELLE Decoration, Cat Olley has gone freelance and writes about design and interiors, as well as travel and culture with a strong design angle. She is available for editorial and copywriting work and welcomes relevant press releases. She can be contacted via cat@catolley.co.uk.
