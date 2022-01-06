Catherine Neilan takes on senior UK political editor role at Insider UK
Insider UK has appointed Catherine Neilan as senior UK political editor.
Catherine joined on 4 January and was previously politics live editor for The Daily Telegraph. She can be found tweeting @catneilan.
