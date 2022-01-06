 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Catherine Neilan takes on senior UK political editor role at Insider UK

By Andrew Strutt
3 days ago
Insider UK has appointed Catherine Neilan as senior UK political editor.

Catherine joined on 4 January and was previously politics live editor for The Daily Telegraph. She can be found tweeting @catneilan.

