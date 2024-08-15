Changes at the Financial Times
Leo Lewis has been appointed as the Tokyo bureau chief at the Financial Times. He succeeds Kana Inagaki, who will begin her role as the industry editor at the publication in September.
Leo will be overseeing all financial stories across the region and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @urbandirt.
