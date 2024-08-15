 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Changes at the Financial Times

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
13 hours ago
Leo Lewis has been appointed as the Tokyo bureau chief at the Financial Times. He succeeds Kana Inagaki, who will begin her role as the industry editor at the publication in September.

Leo will be overseeing all financial stories across the region and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @urbandirt.

