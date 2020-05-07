 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Changes to the editorial team at Vogue Business

By Andrew Strutt
17 hours ago
Vogue business

Vogue Business has appointed Sarah Shannon as editorial director.

Sarah will join on 18 May and will be responsible for overseeing the editorial teams based in London, as well as journalists around the world, to deliver the news, insights and analysis of global market forces and industry trends. She has previously worked as senior retail reporter at Bloomberg News and as a contributor to the Financial Times and Business of Fashion.

Christina Binkley, who was previously US contributing editor at Vogue Business, has moved into the role of editor-at-large. She will continue her focus on the business of culture and fashion and is based in LA.

