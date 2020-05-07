Changes to the editorial team at Vogue Business

Vogue Business has appointed Sarah Shannon as editorial director.

Sarah will join on 18 May and will be responsible for overseeing the editorial teams based in London, as well as journalists around the world, to deliver the news, insights and analysis of global market forces and industry trends. She has previously worked as senior retail reporter at Bloomberg News and as a contributor to the Financial Times and Business of Fashion.

Christina Binkley, who was previously US contributing editor at Vogue Business, has moved into the role of editor-at-large. She will continue her focus on the business of culture and fashion and is based in LA.