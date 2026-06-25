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News / National and Regional Press

Changes to the senior newsroom at the Financial Times

Financial Times
By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Financial Times has announced several changes to its senior newsroom that will take effect from 1 September:

Patrick Jenkins, currently deputy editor, will move to a columnist role covering major themes and personalities in global business and finance, as well as penning the FT’s Monday interview.

He will be succeeded by Tom Braithwaite, who has spent the last three years as news editor.

Alex Barker will replace Tom in the role of news editor, having spent three years as world news editor.

Finally, Helen Thomas has been appointed head of newsroom development, a newly created role that will expand her current position as companies editor. She will lead efforts to strengthen career development and talent progression across the newsroom.

Alex Barker Financial Times Helen Thomas Patrick Jenkins Tom Braithwaite

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