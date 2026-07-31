Lauren Fedor set to join POLITICO
POLITICO has appointed Lauren Fedor as senior politics reporter.
Lauren will join in the Autumn and will play a central role in the coverage of campaigns, elections and the political forces shaping Washington. She is currently US political correspondent and deputy Washington bureau chief at the Financial Times.
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