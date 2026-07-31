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News / National and Regional Press

Lauren Fedor set to join POLITICO

POLITICO
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO has appointed Lauren Fedor as senior politics reporter.

Lauren will join in the Autumn and will play a central role in the coverage of campaigns, elections and the political forces shaping Washington. She is currently US political correspondent and deputy Washington bureau chief at the Financial Times.

Financial Times Lauren Fedor POLITICO

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