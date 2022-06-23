 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Channel 4 News names Laura Wilshaw as deputy editor

Channel 4 News
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Channel 4 News has appointed Laura Wilshaw as deputy editor. Laura is currently senior programme editor at ITV News at Ten and has previously served as head of home news at ITV News, programme editor at 5 News and senior foreign news editor at Sky News. She can be found tweeting @laurajwilshaw.

Channel 4 News Laura Wilshaw

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Laura Wilshaw
  • 5 News
    38 contacts
  • Channel 4 News
    92 contacts
  • ITV NEWS
    145 contacts
  • ITV News at Ten - ITV
    5 contacts
  • Sky News
    234 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login