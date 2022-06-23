Channel 4 News names Laura Wilshaw as deputy editor
Channel 4 News has appointed Laura Wilshaw as deputy editor. Laura is currently senior programme editor at ITV News at Ten and has previously served as head of home news at ITV News, programme editor at 5 News and senior foreign news editor at Sky News. She can be found tweeting @laurajwilshaw.
