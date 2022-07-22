Chavie Lieber joins The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Chavie Lieber to the role of styles reporter, based in New York.
Chavie moves from her former role of correspondent at The Business of Fashion, and can be followed on Twitter @ChavieLieber.
