 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Chioma Nnadi named head of editorial content at British Vogue

British Vogue
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Condé Nast has named Chioma Nnadi as head of editorial content at British Vogue. Nnadi has spent thirteen years at Vogue, where she started as a writer, rose to the post of fashion news director, and most recently took over as editor of Vogue.com where she leads a team of editors and writers and directs the digital content for the title.

She has also overseen the digital coverage of the brand’s milestone events including the Met Gala, Forces of Fashion and Vogue World. Her recent cover stories on Rihanna, Cara Delevigne and Erykah Badu have been among Vogue’s most successful, and she serves as the co-host for the Vogue podcast, The Run-Through.

She will begin her new role overseeing British Vogue on October 9th, and will be based in London.

British Vogue Chioma Nnadi

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Admin
  • Chioma Nnadi
  • British Vogue
    61 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login