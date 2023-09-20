Chioma Nnadi named head of editorial content at British Vogue

Condé Nast has named Chioma Nnadi as head of editorial content at British Vogue. Nnadi has spent thirteen years at Vogue, where she started as a writer, rose to the post of fashion news director, and most recently took over as editor of Vogue.com where she leads a team of editors and writers and directs the digital content for the title.

She has also overseen the digital coverage of the brand’s milestone events including the Met Gala, Forces of Fashion and Vogue World. Her recent cover stories on Rihanna, Cara Delevigne and Erykah Badu have been among Vogue’s most successful, and she serves as the co-host for the Vogue podcast, The Run-Through.

She will begin her new role overseeing British Vogue on October 9th, and will be based in London.