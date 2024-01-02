 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Milena Lazazzera joins British Vogue

British Vogue
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Condé Nast has appointed Milena Lazazzera (Milena Lazazzera Martins Alexandre) as a luxury editor at British Vogue, covering luxury goods, jewellery, watches, art and design. Prior to this, she was a freelance contributing journalist at The New York Times, writing about luxury goods, fashion and jewellery.

British Vogue Milena Lazazzera The New York Times

