Milena Lazazzera joins British Vogue
Condé Nast has appointed Milena Lazazzera (Milena Lazazzera Martins Alexandre) as a luxury editor at British Vogue, covering luxury goods, jewellery, watches, art and design. Prior to this, she was a freelance contributing journalist at The New York Times, writing about luxury goods, fashion and jewellery.
Recent news related to British Vogue
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
British Vogue
62 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story