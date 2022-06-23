Chloe Laws moves from GLAMOUR UK to Stylist Magazine
Stylist has appointed Chloe Laws as social media director, overseeing social channels, content and strategy. Chloe joins from her social media director role at GLAMOUR UK.
Recent news related to GLAMOUR or Stylist
Recent news related to Chloe Laws
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chloe Laws
-
GLAMOUR
18 contacts
-
Stylist
21 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story