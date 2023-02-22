 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Christopher Hope to join GB News from the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
GB News has appointed Christopher Hope as head of politics.

Christopher will join the TV channel later in the year. He is currently associate editor of politics at The Telegraph and has worked for the paper for almost 20 years. He also hosts the Chopper’s Politics Podcast every Friday.

Christopher Hope GB News Telegraph

