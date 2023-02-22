Christopher Hope to join GB News from the Telegraph
GB News has appointed Christopher Hope as head of politics.
Christopher will join the TV channel later in the year. He is currently associate editor of politics at The Telegraph and has worked for the paper for almost 20 years. He also hosts the Chopper’s Politics Podcast every Friday.
