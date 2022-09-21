Claire Hubble joins the Telegraph from MyLondon

Claire Hubble has been appointed as the deputy head of social media at The Telegraph. She is responsible for leading the team’s social strategy. She is particularly interested to hear about emerging behavioural trends on social media, particularly in conjunction with visual storytelling and news publishing.

Additionally, she is involved with the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest Twitter Space and podcast and is open to stories related to the invasion of Ukraine.

She is joining the team from her role as social media insights and development editor at Reach plc title MyLondon and her replacement is Joshua Knapman.