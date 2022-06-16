 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Claire Irvin named Head of Travel at The Times and The Sunday Times

By Seamus Hasson
20 hours ago
The Times has appointed Claire Irvin as head of travel. Currently head of travel at The Telegraph, she will remain there until the end of August, joining News UK at the beginning of September.

Claire will oversee the travel section’s digital-first publishing strategy as well as travel based editorial commercial projects such as Times Travel. She can be found tweeting @irvatlarge.

 

