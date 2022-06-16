Claire Irvin named Head of Travel at The Times and The Sunday Times
The Times has appointed Claire Irvin as head of travel. Currently head of travel at The Telegraph, she will remain there until the end of August, joining News UK at the beginning of September.
Claire will oversee the travel section’s digital-first publishing strategy as well as travel based editorial commercial projects such as Times Travel. She can be found tweeting @irvatlarge.
