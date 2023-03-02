Clara Strunck starts as digital features editor at Harper’s Bazaar
Harper’s Bazaar has appointed Clara Strunck as digital features editor. In this role, Clara will write and commission features across the luxury worlds of travel, culture, entertainment and lifestyle.
