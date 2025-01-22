Role change for Avril Mair at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar
Avril Mair, previously group luxury fashion director at Hearst UK, has been promoted to fashion, watches & jewellery director across both ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar. In her role, Avril will lead on all editorial watches and fine jewellery editorial content for both titles, as well as fashion.
