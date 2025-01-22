 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Avril Mair at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Avril Mair, previously group luxury fashion director at Hearst UK, has been promoted to fashion, watches & jewellery director across both ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar. In her role, Avril will lead on all editorial watches and fine jewellery editorial content for both titles, as well as fashion.

Avril Mair ELLE Harper's Bazaar

