Connor Gillies joins Sky News as Scotland correspondent
Sky News has appointed Connor Gillies as Scotland correspondent. Connor was previously consumer affairs reporter at BBC News and will be covering news and politics from Scotland. He takes over James Matthews who is now US correspondent based in Washington, D.C.
Connor can be found tweeting @ConnorGillies.
