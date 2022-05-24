 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dana Thomas named European sustainability editor at British Vogue

British Vogue
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

British Vogue has appointed Dana Thomas as European sustainability editor, writing a column dedicated to sustainability, the environment and fashion. She also hosts her podcast, The Green Dream with Dana Thomas, where she welcomes experts, creators, and changemakers from politics to fashion for conversations on all things sustainable.

Dana has written for The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, T: The New York Times Style Magazine and Architectural Digest. She is the author of several books: Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes, Fashionopolis Young Readers Edition, Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, and Deluxe: How Luxury Lost Its Luster. Dana is based in Paris, France and can be reached on email.

British Vogue Dana Thomas The Green Dream with Dana Thomas The Green Dream with Dana Thomas (Podcast)

