Dana Thomas named European sustainability editor at British Vogue

British Vogue has appointed Dana Thomas as European sustainability editor, writing a column dedicated to sustainability, the environment and fashion. She also hosts her podcast, The Green Dream with Dana Thomas, where she welcomes experts, creators, and changemakers from politics to fashion for conversations on all things sustainable.

Dana has written for The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, T: The New York Times Style Magazine and Architectural Digest. She is the author of several books: Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes, Fashionopolis Young Readers Edition, Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, and Deluxe: How Luxury Lost Its Luster. Dana is based in Paris, France and can be reached on email.