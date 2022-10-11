Daniel Keane switches to cover health at Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Daniel Keane as a health reporter, covering health stories for the paper and digital. Prior to this, he was an acting assistant news editor and a staff news reporter at the outlet.
