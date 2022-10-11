 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Daniel Keane switches to cover health at Evening Standard

evening standard
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard has appointed Daniel Keane as a health reporter, covering health stories for the paper and digital. Prior to this, he was an acting assistant news editor and a staff news reporter at the outlet.

Daniel Keane Evening Standard Standard.co.uk

