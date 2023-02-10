Daniel McConnell named editor at Business Post
Business Post has appointed Daniel McConnell as editor. He will be responsible for creating a multimedia content strategy with a dual focus of accelerating the brand’s digital growth while protecting the print product. Daniel has worked as political editor at the title since 2015.
