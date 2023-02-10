 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Daniel McConnell named editor at Business Post

Business Post
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Business Post has appointed Daniel McConnell as editor. He will be responsible for creating a multimedia content strategy with a dual focus of accelerating the brand’s digital growth while protecting the print product. Daniel has worked as political editor at the title since 2015.

Business Post Daniel McConnell

