David Comeau joins MyLondon

MyLondon
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

MyLondon has appointed David Comeau as senior content editor, leading a team of reporters and content editors. David will mainly be focusing on news stories but will also cover everything from royal and celebrity content to restaurant reviews and what’s on features.

David joined on 21 March from his role as digital editor for Surrey Live and has also previously served as content editor at Leatherhead Advertiser.

 

David Comeau Leatherhead Advertiser MyLondon Surrey Live

