Dermot Murnaghan leaves Sky News
Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan is leaving after 15 years with the broadcaster. He presented his final episode of Sky News Tonight on 28 February. Prior to joining Sky News, Dermot worked as a presenter at BBC News and has also presented for ITV News and Channel 4 News.
