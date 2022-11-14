 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Edith Hancock joins POLITICO Europe as a Competition Reporter

POLITICO
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO Europe has appointed Edith Hancock as competition reporter. Edith will be working on the technology & competition desk at Politico in Brussels, but covering developments in both Brussels and London.

She is interested in competition and regulatory policy (DG Comp in Brussels and CMA in the UK), and more specifically researching standard-essential patents, the Inmarsat/Viasat merger and Facebook’s divestment of Giphy. She is also keen to explore developments in the property technology sector in the UK and EU.

Edith Hancock POLITICO Europe

