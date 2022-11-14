Edith Hancock joins POLITICO Europe as a Competition Reporter

POLITICO Europe has appointed Edith Hancock as competition reporter. Edith will be working on the technology & competition desk at Politico in Brussels, but covering developments in both Brussels and London.

She is interested in competition and regulatory policy (DG Comp in Brussels and CMA in the UK), and more specifically researching standard-essential patents, the Inmarsat/Viasat merger and Facebook’s divestment of Giphy. She is also keen to explore developments in the property technology sector in the UK and EU.