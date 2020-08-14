Editorial updates at OK! Online

OK! Online has promoted JJ Anisiobi to deputy digital content director. Previously head of news and TV, JJ will handle the day to day running of ok.co.uk and will be focusing on driving traffic and growing the brand. Catriona Rigney has been moved up to the role of live news editor, working closely with the print team to bring exclusives online. She was previously deputy news editor. Alana Anderson has been with OK! for five years and has moved across from her role as deputy news editor to digital lifestyle editor.