 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Editorial updates at OK! Online

By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
OK!

OK! Online has promoted JJ Anisiobi to deputy digital content director. Previously head of news and TV, JJ will handle the day to day running of ok.co.uk and will be focusing on driving traffic and growing the brand. Catriona Rigney has been moved up to the role of live news editor, working closely with the print team to bring exclusives online. She was previously deputy news editor. Alana Anderson has been with OK! for five years and has moved across from her role as deputy news editor to digital lifestyle editor.

 

 

 

Tags: