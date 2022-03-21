Eleanor Hayward joins The Times
The Times has appointed Eleanor Hayward as a health correspondent. Eleanor was previously a health correspondent at The Daily Mail. She can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/eleanorhayward.
Recent news related to Daily Mail or The Times
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Eleanor Hayward
-
Daily Mail
268 contacts
-
The Times
373 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story